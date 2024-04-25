Shelling Of Udachne In Donetsk Region: Death Toll Rises To Three, Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, in the village of Udachne, the death toll has risen to three, and four people are injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

“Three dead and four injured - this is the situation in Udachne as of 6 p.m.,” Filashkin said.

He recalled that the Russians struck the village this afternoon.

Three people killed in enemy shelling ofregion

“The administrative building, a cultural center, a coffee shop, and about 20 private houses were damaged,” added Filashkin.

As reported, as of 2:30 p.m., there were two dead and one injured as a result of the rocket attack by Russians in Udachne.