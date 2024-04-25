Export Of Russian Fish Extended To 18 Countries In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The geography of export of Russian fish was extended to 18countries last year, head of the Russian Federal Agency forFisheries Ilya Shestakov said, Azernews reports,citing TASS.

"This year [Russian] export is to reach $5.6 bln. Our mainmarkets are clearly China, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands,Nigeria, with African market having become one of five largest forus as well," he said.

"Supplies to other countries, both to African and LatinAmerican, are also rapidly developing now. In 2023, around 18countries joined our export geography," Shestakov added.