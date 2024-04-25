Statistics Agency Presents Data About Uzbekistan's Top Trade Partners: China Leads With $3 Billion In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China emerged as the leading trade partner for Uzbekistan in thefirst quarter of this year, accounting for the largest share in thecountry's external trade at $3 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
According to data from the Statistics Agency, the top tradingpartners of Uzbekistan in Q1 2024 were the following countries:
China - $3 billion
Russia - $2.8 billion
Kazakhstan - $937.7 million
Türkiye - $656.3 million
Korea - $544.1 million
France - $337.1 million
Germany - $268.1 million
Turkmenistan - $235.2 million
Afghanistan - $224.8 million
India - $213 million
