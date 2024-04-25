France: Reports On Mass Graves In Gaza Extremely Worrying

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 25 (KUNA) -- France said on Thursday the reports on mass graves in the besieged Gaza Strip are "extremely worrying", calling for an independent investigation.
In a statement, France's foreign ministry said the reports say that more than 200 mass graves have been unearthed near Al-Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals in the Strip.
The ministry underlined the necessity of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as this move allows protecting civilians and the entry of much humanitarian aid into the Strip, it stated. (end)
