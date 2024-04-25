The Acquisition Of Electric Cars Is Increasing As An Economical Alternative To Confront The Fuel Cost Crisis

(MENAFN- Amman Net) AmmanNet – Hadeel Al-bss





40-year-old Khalil has owned a Tesla electric car for nearly two years, as he chose it to save fuel and escape high costs, such as those for gasoline. Because it is connected to the home electric charger for a few hours, it works to transport him for distances of up to 400 kilometres per day.





Khalil, who works as a marketing manager, adds that through his personal experience, he agrees that replacing his traditional car with an electric one was not only an environmental decision but also to save money, as it reduced fuel costs by a large percentage, even when traveling long distances.





Khalil's car is one of 100,000 electric vehicles, out of nearly 2 million licensed vehicles in the Kingdom, according to estimates by the Free Zone Investors Authority.





Significant growth





The representative of the vehicle sector at the Free Zone Investors Authority, Jihad Abu Nasser, points out that the number of electric cars registered in the Kingdom has increased from 6,000 vehicles in 2023 to 13,000 vehicles in 2024, indicating the significant increase in the purchase of these vehicles.





Abu Nasser explains the challenges facing the electric car market in Jordan, as consumers hesitate to make a purchasing decision as a result of the ongoing criticism campaigns against this sector during recent times.





He adds that the introduction of solid-state batteries will double the energy storage capacity, as the travel distance will exceed more than 1,000 kilometers per charge, thanks to fast charging technologies that will make charging easier and faster. This technological development is expected to lead to price stability and reduced costs.





These vehicles enjoy their safety, and free maintenance is provided for three years by importers, in addition to the presence of experts to repair them in the event of any problems. There are also 56 charging centres in various places in the Kingdom, and the government is moving towards strengthening this sector by establishing charging centres in public parks. To facilitate the use of these vehicles, according to the authority.





According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the number of vehicles that have fallen within the scope of mandatory warranty since the beginning of October 2023 has reached 13,000 vehicles, and 10 complaints received by the Ministry from consumers have been resolved.





First choice





Economically, Jordanians find their choice to purchase electric cars a useful alternative to reduce additional financial burdens, especially after the high prices of fuel during the recent period.





According to the latest pricing for petroleum derivatives, the price of diesel reaches 73.0 pence per liter, while the selling price of octane gasoline is 90.940 pence per liter, and the selling price of octane gasoline is 95.1175 pence per liter.





Energy expert Hashem Aqal points out that electric cars have become the first choice for many Jordanians, due to several factors, including high fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs, and licensing costs for some cars.





Aqal also points out that the specifications for electric cars do not differ much from international specifications, as this industry has been greatly developed in China and elsewhere, but they are not technically far from the specifications required in Jordan, and therefore its spread in the Kingdom is noted.





He explains that the technical defects that some individuals fear are not logical, given the great development of these vehicles, as at the beginning of their operation they covered approximately 150 kilometres, but now there are vehicles that travel approximately 500 to 600 kilometres.





The development of solid-state batteries has led to many advantages, such as the ability to travel long distances, lighter weights, and 25% lower costs compared to lithium batteries, in addition to a much higher level of safety, which is one of the solutions to provide economical benfits, according to Aqal.





He calls for the need to enhance the presence of public charging points for vehicles in various locations, as some suffer from a shortage of these points, and the government must intervene to ensure continuity of movement between cities without interruption.





The government had reduced the special tax on importing electric cars to between 10 and 15 percent only, compared to 80 percent for gasoline and diesel cars, to encourage Jordanians to acquire them, and the government licensed dozens of charging points at gas stations and private companies in the Kingdom.