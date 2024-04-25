Palestinian Prime Minister, Jordanian Ambassador Discuss Humanitarian Efforts In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Wednesday discussed with Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine Issam Bdour ways to boost and coordinate relief and humanitarian efforts in all Palestinian territories.

During the meeting held in Ramallah, Mustafa stressed the importance of continuing joint coordination under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Mustafa also commended the Kingdom's efforts in providing relief assistance to Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, referring to the Kingdom's diplomatic efforts in international forums to stop the war against Palestinians.

The Palestinian premier stressed the importance of prioritising relief issues during the meeting with the Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee that is scheduled to be held soon in Amman.

In this regard, he noted that the meeting should focus on enhancing trade exchange and all emerging issues in the Palestinian territories, primarily joint efforts to stop the war on the Gaza Strip and the adequate delivery of sustainable relief aid into all Gaza areas.

The prime minister voiced appreciation for the Jordanian ambassador for the Royal benefaction to provide 15,000 tonnes of grain to help Palestinian farmers in various areas of the West Bank and aid convoys sent to Gaza.

Bdour stressed that the Palestinian issue enjoys top priority in Jordan, noting that the Kingdom will spare no effort to achieve the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stop the Israeli war against Palestinians.