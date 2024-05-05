IPL 2024: Sunil Narine’S 81 Propels Kolkata To 235/6 Against Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 5 (IANS) Seasoned West Indies opener Sunil Narine hammered a 39-ball 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders went on to put up the highest total at the Ekana Cricket stadium, reaching 235/6 in 20 overs while batting first against Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Narine's carnage continued on the other end as he reached his third half-century of the season and seventh of his IPL career, off 27 balls. Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi then put on a fifty-run partnership for the second wicket, to follow the half-century opening stand as KKR reached triple figures in the ninth over.

Narine batted dangerously in the last couple of overs -- he could have been caught at long-on, but the fielder there was over-balanced and stumbled over the rope for a six. He could have been caught at short third, but the fielder couldn't quite hold on as he dived and stretched above his head and to the left for a boundary.

Eventually, he was caught on the point boundary, but through the course of a hugely destructive innings of 81 runs (4x6, 7x6) in 39 deliveries. But he already put KKR on course for something epic as Andre Russell hammered a six in his first four balls to suggest he was going to pick up exactly where Narine left off. KKR reached 155/3 in 13 overs.