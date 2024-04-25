EQS-News: SYNBIOTIC SE / Key word(s): Financing

1.6 million euros for Hanf Farm: Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection funds bio-economy project (news with additional features)

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) is funding a Hanf Farm project in the field of industrial bio-economy with 1.6 million euros . The official funding decision has now been handed over to Managing Director Rafael Dulon and Project Manager Michael Bieder by State Secretary Stefan Wenzel at the Hanover Trade Fair. Wenzel recognised the importance of research and development in the field of bio-economy when handing over the decision. Hanf Farm GmbH is a company of the German industrial hemp and cannabis group SYNBIOTIC SE.



The funding serves to advance the planning and implementation of automated and AI-supported production for processing biogenic raw materials, including hemp, miscanthus and crops from the agricultural use of peatland sites. The project and the funding from the BMWK mark a significant breakthrough in the sustainable production and development of the industrial bio-economy.



Rafael Dulon, Managing Director of Hanf Farm: "We are very grateful for the financial support from the BMWK. The funding enables us to realise our vision of sustainable and efficient production of organic raw materials and to make an important contribution to the development of the industrial bio-economy."



Michael Bieder, Project Manager Hanf Farm: "The project is a milestone in the field of industrial bio-economy. For the first time, the BMWK is funding the planning and implementation of a fully automated and AI-supported factory for industrial hemp and lignocellulosic fibre raw materials. This innovative approach not only promises to increase efficiency and sustainability in production, but also paves the way for future developments in this area."



Hanf Farm GmbH is a leading company in the field of sustainable organic raw material production and sees the funding from the BMWK as confirmation of its efforts to create a future-orientated and environmentally conscious economy.



The photo shows from left to right Claudia van Veen (moderator), Michael Bieder (Project Manager Hanf Farm), Rafael Dulon (Managing Director Hanf Farm) and State Secretary Stefan Wenzel (BMWK).



About Hanf Farm

Hanf Farm GmbH specialises in the cultivation, processing and global marketing of high-quality hemp products. The aim is to establish hemp as a cultivated plant in Germany and Europe and to integrate it into agricultural cycles. Hanf Farm GmbH attaches great importance to producing innovative and sustainably valuable products and to taking equal account of ecological, social and economic aspects. Hanf Farm GmbH is a company of the industrial hemp and cannabis group SYNBIOTIC SE.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a listed group of companies in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues a buy and build investment strategy focussed on the EU. The group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The core businesses of the vertically integrated company are research and development, production and commercialisation of hemp, CBD and cannabis products. SYNBIOTIC has a clear strategy to further expand along the value chains of its business areas - hemp and CBD, medical cannabis and consumer cannabis.



Publisher

Hanf Farm GmbH

Rafael Dulon | Managing Director

Dorfstraße 58

17209 Melz

Germany



Media contact Hanf Farm

Michael Bieder

Landline +49 39923 714758

E-mail ...

Internet



Media contact SYNBIOTIC

Rüdiger Tillmann

SYNBIOTIC

Public Relations Manager

E-mail ...

Mobile +49 171 3677028

c/o JOLE



File: SBX Hanf Farm BMWK



