Barcelona Confirms Manager Xavi Hernandez's U-Turn On Summer Exit; Says He's 100% Committed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona has officially announced that Manager Xavi Hernandez has made a U-turn on his previous decision to leave the club in the summer. The revered former player, who had hinted at a potential departure, has now assured fans and the club of his unwavering dedication, stating that he is fully committed to Barcelona's future endeavours.

Barcelona has officially announced that Xavi has reversed his decision to depart from the club this summer. The former midfield maestro had previously declared his intention to step down at the conclusion of the ongoing season. However, after discussions with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco, Xavi has had a change of heart.

Laporta expressed delight in sharing the news, emphasizing Xavi's renewed commitment to leading the first-team. Despite previous indications of departure, Xavi is now eager to continue the project, aiming to enhance competitiveness and build on past successes. Laporta highlighted the significance of stability in successful projects, underlining the club's confidence in Xavi's leadership. Barcelona currently trails Real Madrid by 11 points in the LaLiga title race.

