Hotwire Appoints First Member Of New Global Advisory Board

LONDON - Global technology specialist Hotwire has set up a Global Advisory Board, appointing technology industry veteran David Rowan as its first member.



The Global Advisory Board will act as internal and external counsel, with a remit that includes strategic direction for the businesses and consultancy across its client portfolio. Advisory members will have expertise in four strategic areas: AI innovation technologies, regulation and legislation, funding and growth, and new media and campaigning.



Rowan (pictured) is the founding editor-in-chief of industry publication Wired, which focuses on how emerging technologies affect culture, the economy, and politics, and has invested in more than 160 early-stage tech companies. He is a contributor to the Times, GQ, Condé Nast Traveller and the Sunday Times, consults on emerging technologies such as AI, and is the author of 'Non-Bullshit Innovation: 17 Proven Ways to Transform How You Work'.



Hotwire UK CEO Jeremy Lucas said:“David's reputation precedes him, and I'm honoured that someone of his stature will be joining the Hotwire team and helping take our client offer to the next level. With industry heavyweights like David at its core, this board of industry experts will help Hotwire maintain its reputation as true advisors on bleeding edge technologies, as well as helping our clients see around corners and navigate a world that's in perpetual beta.”



Rowan added“I'm honoured to be the inaugural member of Hotwire's Global Advisory Board, where I will be spearheading future growth and expansion in key tech verticals. I look forward to helping the business expand its expertise in the evolving fields of AI, health-tech, climate-tech, and other emerging innovations at the cutting edge of our industry.”



Other recent senior hires at Hotwire include Megan West joining from Brands2Life as director for ABM & Marketing Services.

