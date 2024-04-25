RJ Planted 1,000 Trees To Lower Its Environmental Footprint

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - In a "sustainable and responsible" manner, Royal Jordanian (RJ) affirmed its commitment in all its activities to lower its environmental footprint and comply with all global laws to reduce impact of aviation operations on the environment.According to a RJ statement Thursday, the airline said it continues its efforts to integrate environmental sustainability into its plans and strategy by modernizing its entire fleet, introducing environmentally-friendly aircraft, improving fuel efficiency, reducing noise, waste, and use of hazardous materials, raising level of awareness and enhancing employee training in this field.The statement indicated that the airline, in cooperation with Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), planted 1,000 trees in Azraq Wetland Reserve (AWR) on the occasion of Earth Day as part of RSCN's sustainability strategy and its community initiatives throughout the year.Additionally, the initiative aims to preserve biodiversity, increase green space in Jordan, counter climate change challenges, reduce carbon emissions, and support national efforts aimed at preserving the environment and sustaining natural reserves and local communities, which aligns with the RJ's social responsibility policy.Meanwhile, the RSCN affirmed its commitment to protect environment and enhance biodiversity by encouraging sustainable practices and reducing carbon emissions.