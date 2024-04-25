Mu'tah University Strengthens Academic Ties With Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Apr. 25 (Petra) - Mu'tah University President, Salama Naimat, engaged Thursday in discussions with a delegation from Oman to enhance academic ties.Naimat emphasized the university's readiness to collaborate with Omani counterparts, offering academic programs adhering to international quality standards.Highlighting the longstanding relations between Mu'tah University and Omani educational institutions, Naimat mentioned the university's past Omani graduates in both military and civilian sectors.Nasr bin Nasser Ruqaishi, Director of the Recognition and Equivalency of Qualifications Department commended Mu'tah University's standing and the Omani Ministry of Higher Education's interest in fostering cooperation to achieve mutual goals.Various topics were discussed, including available academic programs aimed at fostering cooperation and the university's efforts to diversify specializations to meet the demands of the domestic and international job markets.