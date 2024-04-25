(MENAFN- Baystreet) Triple-Digit Losses for TSX

TSX Hurtle DownwardToronto Markets FlatFutures Flat WednesdayTSX Benefits from Positive Performance in All Sectors Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 25, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX Futures Fall on Downbeat Earnings META Sells off, IBM Also in Picture The TSX Composite retreated 138 points to conclude Wednesday at 21,873.72.June futures were down 0.2% Thursday.The Canadian dollar eked up 0.2 cents to 73.12 cents U.S.Teck Resources missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, pulled down partly by lacklustre steelmaking coal sales volumes and lower zinc prices.Statistics Canada reported the number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer decreased by 17,700 (-0.1%) in February, following an increase of 35,700 (+0.2%) in January. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up by 154,700 (+0.9%) in February.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange subsided 1.14 points Wednesday to 574.65.ON WALLSTREETU.S. stock futures fell Thursday after tech juggernaut Meta Platforms reported quarterly results that disappointed investors.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials tumbled 225 points, or 0.6%, to 38,455.Futures for the broader index sank 35.25 points, or 0.7%, to 5,071.75.Futures for the NASDAQ Composite slid 190.25 points, or 1.1%, to 17,474.25.Meta plunged 12% in premarket trading after the social media giant issued light revenue guidance for the second quarter. That would be the stock's biggest one-day decline since October 2022. International Business Machines also fell 8% after missing consensus estimates for first-quarter revenue.Meta's report raises concern ahead of other big tech releases. Microsoft and Alphabet are slated to post earnings after the close Thursday.Traders will watch out for the first-quarter reading of the U.S. gross domestic product, due at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that real GDP came in at 2.4%. Weekly jobless claims are also due.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 2.2% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.5%.Oil prices nicked ahead 40 cents to $83.21 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices lost 0.1 cents to $2,314.20 U.S. an ounce.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks