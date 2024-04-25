US Urges Sri Lanka To Continue Commendable Reforms

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The United States (US) has urged Sri Lanka to continue the commendable reforms undertaken over the past two years by the Government.

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said that he had a cordial meeting with Änjali Kaur, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia.

“Appreciated the multi-pronged assistance provided by USAID to Sri Lanka for various development activities. Ms. Kaur emphasised the need to continue the commendable reforms undertaken over the past two years by the government. Our discussions also focused on further strengthening collaboration, including on ongoing governance reforms,” the State Minister said.

The State Minister, who is currently in Washington for the IMF Spring Meetings, also met William Roos, Co-Chairman of the Paris Club and Assistant Secretary for Multilateral Affairs, Trade and Development Policies.

“The Paris Club Secretariat has been one of our strong supporters from the beginning of the debt restructuring process. We discussed the progress of negotiations with the Official Creditor Committee, as well with other stakeholders. Paris Club reassured the continued support for Sri Lanka to achieve debt sustainability,” the State Minister said on X.

He also met Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the President of the OPEC Fund, during which the Fund said it had already decided to assist Sri Lanka through project based financing and was appreciative of the ongoing economic reforms and good practices adopted by the Government of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)