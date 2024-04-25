Young merchant candidates gather in Istanbul for trade school project

(MENAFN) This weekend, young merchant candidates are set to convene with business leaders at the headquarters of the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of the Trade School project organized by Turkey’s YediHilal Association.



The Trade School initiative is structured across three phases. Firstly, participants will engage in sessions covering topics such as courage, patience, commendation, and trade ethics. Subsequently, aspiring merchants will collaborate in groups to present their entrepreneurial concepts through an enterprise simulation. Following deliberations, the most promising entrepreneurial idea will be awarded 25,000 Turkish liras (USD770).



In the second phase, participants will embark on six weeks of online training under the guidance of industry professionals, delving into essential subjects like foundational entrepreneurship, digital marketing, financial management, strategic thinking, and business concept refinement.



Moving forward, the project will transition into a mentorship and knowledge-sharing phase, fostering a master-apprentice dynamic among successful participants. This mentorship endeavor aims to accompany candidates through the establishment of their own ventures.



Mehmet Cebeci, chairman of the Trade School commission, emphasized that the project was conceived as a response to uphold the principles of Muslim merchants, opposing any ideologies or actions that diverge from these values.



“With the entry of the 21st century, globalizing economies began to eliminate all moral lines in trade,” he stated.

