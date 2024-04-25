Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs applauds a report released by a United Nations commission regarding the performance of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
KUWAIT -- Second Kuwaiti plane flies to Port Sudan carrying ten tons of relief items and blankets as part of air bridge supporting displaced people.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price went up 34 cents to reach USD 89.46 per barrel on Wednesday compared to USD 89.12 pb on Tuesday.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait National Guards inaugurates a blood donation center at Al-Tahrir camp in a bid designed to enhance the resources at the Central Blood Bank. (end) rk
