GD Goenka University Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art Health & Wellness Centre In Association With Park Hospital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 25, 2024: In a remarkable initiative, School of Health and Allied Sciences, GD Goenka University, one of the prominent educational institutions in the country, is elevating healthcare services for its students, faculty, and the local community by inaugurating the Park Hospital Outpatient Department (OPD).



The OPD has been established in collaboration with the Park Hospital, marking a pivotal moment in the institution's journey towards a healthier future for all. The Health & Wellness Centre is a beacon of unprecedented healthcare, offering consultations, diagnostics, and specialised medical care, all aimed towards enhancing the overall well-being of the university community.



The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including representatives from Park Hospital and GD Goenka University. The occasion was an opportunity to celebrate the joint efforts of both institutions towards delivering top-notch healthcare services.



''This collaboration with Park Hospital is a testament to our commitment to ensuring comprehensive medical services at the School of Health and Allied Sciences, GD Goenka University. The OPD is equipped to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including routine check-ups, vaccinations, and specialist treatments. In addition, the centre boasts highly qualified medical professionals who have been trained to provide the best possible care to patients,'' said Ms. Kim Menezes, Vice Chancellor, GD Goenka University.



Located within the university campus, the Health & Wellness centre is conveniently accessible for all. It will also offer a range of health education programs to promote healthy lifestyles and preventive healthcare practices in the university.





About School of Health and Allied Sciences, GD Goenka University



GD Goenka University, founded in 2013 and situated in Gurugram within the Delhi NCR region, stands as a prominent multi-disciplinary institution of higher education, encompassing 8 Schools within its expansive 60-acre sustainable campus. Since its inception in 2016, the School of Healthcare and Allied Sciences at GD Goenka University has rapidly ascended to become a distinguished institution in the Delhi NCR areaWith a diverse student body exceeding 1200 individuals hailing from 12-15 countries and all states of India, the school offers 14 distinct programs in pharmacy and allied health sciences. Rooted in a commitment to nurturing professional aspirations within a supportive environment, the curriculum is meticulously tailored to meet industry demands and ethical standards, ensuring graduates are adept at navigating the dynamic healthcare landscape. Accredited by relevant councils and professional organizations, the programs maintain robust connections with the medical sector, providing students with invaluable hands-on clinical and industrial exposure.



Emphasizing evidence-based and activity-driven learning methodologies, the school fosters critical inquiry, problem-solving skills, and collaborative teamwork among its students. State-of-the-art facilities, including cutting-edge laboratories, ICT-enabled classrooms, functional OPDs, and a digitized library, empower learners with the necessary tools for success. Moreover, research lies at the heart of the institution's ethos, with collaborative initiatives with esteemed healthcare organizations such as the Directorate of Higher Education, Pharmacy Council of India, and Haryana State Council of Physiotherapy. This emphasis on research, coupled with real-life clinical exposure and a supportive learning environment, ensures that graduates are well-prepared for continual growth and success in their healthcare careers.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Ishita Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9971751220