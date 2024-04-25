ADMO Lifestyle Holding appoints Sanjay Nandi as CEO

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 25 April, 2024: ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO), owned by Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: AlphaDhabi) and Monterock International Limited, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Nandi as its first CEO.



Sanjay joins ADMO from Pacha Group, an entertainment and lifestyle company that operates across the music, leisure, entertainment, hospitality, fragrance, and fashion sectors, among others.



As CEO of ADMO, Sanjay will be responsible for propelling ADMO’s global expansion strategy as well as building on the Group’s vision to become a global leader in hospitality and lifestyle. The appointment closely follows a series of ambitious forward steps taken by ADMO in recent months where the Group has concluded 4 strategic investments in Nammos, Alphamind JV, Ce La Vi and Em Sheriff.



Petros Stathis, Vice Chairman, ADMO, said: “In Sanjay Nandi, we are attracting one of the highest calibre leaders in the entire global entertainment, hospitality, and lifestyle businesses. He joins us at an exciting time, with his appointment reflecting the energy and ambition of ADMO as well as our intent for the entire global lifestyle market. Through Sanjay and our leadership team, ADMO will continue pushing forward with unstoppable momentum, building a compelling global lifestyle platform which identifies and unlocks opportunities in dynamic markets and welcomes iconic brands into its ever-expanding portfolio.”



Sanjay Nandi, CEO of ADMO Lifestyle Holding, said: “Being the first CEO of any organisation is always an exciting prospect and I’m personally thrilled to join ADMO at this pivotal time. I believe that what we have here at ADMO is a truly compelling proposition; we’re an organisation that can make the extraordinary effortless through world-class, holistic experiences that are unique, unexpected and unforgettable. And in the coming months I’m looking forward to building on that proposition by working with fresh, disruptive, and iconic brands to ensure ADMO’s vision for the global hospitality industry comes to life.”



ADMO continues to welcome restaurants and entertainment offerings in diverse locations to its portfolio. In 2024, it will open Nammos Cannes, Nammos London, Ce La Vi London, and Clap Ibiza. ADMO’s continued development in the hospitality sector with a strong presence in the UAE market and growing into the ultra-luxury segment in internationally, forms part of ADMO’s broader strategy to be a leading investor in the hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment sectors.



ADMO is committed to scaling its platform and integrating new brands, and through these activities it is aligning with the UAE’s national tourism strategy, which aims to attract 40 million hotel guests by 2031 and secure Dh100 billion in tourism investments.





