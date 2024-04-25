Palestinian Teen Killed By Israeli Occupation Forces During Ramallah Raid.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /

A Palestinian teen was Thursday dawn morning killed after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during a raid into the city of Ramallah, sources confirmed.

Local sources confirmed that the boy, Khaled Raed Arouq, 16, from Jenin, was killed after being shot by Israeli gunfire in the abdomen, after which he was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex.

The same sources indicated that several Israeli military vehicles stormed the city and were stationed in Ramallah Al-Tahta neighborhood, in Al-Tira neighborhood near Al-Sariya roundabout, and in Umm Al-Sharayet neighborhood in the city of Al-Bireh, where they raided a house.

They said that confrontations broke out between citizens and the occupation forces, who fired live bullets and stun grenades.

Arouq will be laid to rest in his hometown of Jenin.

It is noteworthy Arouq's father works as an officer in the Palestinian Military Intelligence Service.