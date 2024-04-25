Lok Sabha Polls In Rajasthan 'Under Clouds': IMD Predicts Isolated Rainfall Tomorrow Will Phase 2 Be Affected?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday, April 26, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin. Amid the prediction of heavy rainfall in the state, voters in thirteen Lok Sabha constituencies will cast their vote for the second phase of general elections tomorrow. Despite rainfall prediction by IMD for Rajasthan, the weather forecasting agency has not issued any alert for the state. Hence sudden rainfall is likely to be a challenge for the voters coming to cast their vote.“Isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 26 & 27th; over Rajasthan on 26th; over West Uttar Pradesh on 26th; over East Uttar Pradesh on 27th April, 2024,” said IMD in its press release.

So far there has been no alert issued by the weather forecasting agency in the state related to rainfall in RajasthanA total of thirteen remaining Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will go to polls tomorrow on April 25. Voters from other twelve seats of the state casted their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 voting on April 19. The election campaigns for parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress ended on Wednesdya evening. During the second phase of the elections, two Union ministers, the BJP state president and other key politicians will contest from the state. Political pundits will be keenly waiting for the voters' response in Banswara, Barmer-Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Chittorgarh, and Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha elections phase 2 be affected?According to weather, there will be 22% humidity in most parts of Rajasthan tomorrow. The voting in the state will commence at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. The result of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be announced on June 4.Rajasthan's other constituencies going to the polls are Ajmer, Pali, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Kota, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, etc. During the last leg of political campaigns in the state, several senior BJP leaders inclduing Kangana Ranaut held a roadshow rally in the state. Ranaut held a rally in Jaisalmer in support of BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary.

