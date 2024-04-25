Remotely Piloted IAF Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jaisalmer- A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Pithala village in Jaisalmer district, the IAF said on Thursday.
No damage to any personnel or property has been reported, the IAF said.ADVERTISEMENT
“One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie,' IAF said in a post on X.
“No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident,” the IAF said.
