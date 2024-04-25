Mou Inked Between QNA, Nepali Counterpart To Reinforce Media Cooperation: Al Rumaihi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between QNA and its counterpart in Nepal, during the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kathmandu, echoes the vision of the wise leadership and its belief in the importance of media communication and cooperation between Qatar and other nations.

Speaking to QNA, he said the wise leadership in Qatar possesses an overarching insight for Qatar's cooperation with other countries, pointing out that media field is one of the foremost pillars of this cooperation since it underpins cross-cultural communication and understanding between nations.

The MoU signed with the National News Agency in Nepal represents the linchpin of forging constructive and productive cooperation in sharing news, training, expertise, and visits between the two sides.

Director-General of QNA underlined that such cooperation proves, once again, the tremendous role QNA plays at the regional and global levels, and underscores its trailblazing in distributing news based on high professional standards.