Boeing reports USD355M net loss in January-March 2024

(MENAFN) In the first quarter of 2024, Boeing, the prominent US-based aircraft manufacturer, reported a net loss of USD355 million. This downturn was attributed to a notable decrease in revenue, encompassing both product and service sales, which amounted to USD16.6 billion for the January-March period.



This figure represents a 7.5 percent decline compared to the same period in the previous year. Alongside the net loss, Boeing recorded an operational loss totaling USD84 million.



Despite the overall decline in revenue, Boeing's commercial aircraft sales remained significant, contributing USD4.65 billion to the company's earnings during the quarter. Furthermore, the firm's operations in defense, space, and security sectors yielded earnings of USD6.95 billion, highlighting the diversified nature of Boeing's business portfolio.



Additionally, global services emerged as a substantial revenue source, with earnings totaling USD5 billion over the three-month period.



In terms of production and delivery, Boeing maintained activity by successfully delivering a total of 83 commercial aircraft during the first quarter. This included the delivery of 67 units of the 737, three units of the 767, and 13 units of the 787 aircraft models.



Despite the challenging financial landscape, Boeing's ongoing operational activities underscore its commitment to fulfilling customer orders and maintaining its position within the aviation industry.

