Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Distributes QR829,000 Among Needy Families And Individuals In March

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation provided assistance worth QR829,875 locally in March.

It includes financial and in-kind assistance to a number of needy and needy families, medical assistance, and paying tuition fees for a number of school and university students, in addition to providing food aid through Ramadan coupons during the blessed month.

This monthly and continuous assistance throughout the year comes due to the great interest that the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation attaches to projects and initiatives inside Qatar, which occupy a large space on the charity's map of priorities, based on its assumption of its societal responsibilities that enhance its vision of“health and education for a better life”.

Health and education

Given the importance that the Foundation attaches to the fields of health and education, which reflect the its vision, the Foundation took the initiative to provide financial support to many institutions and associations working in the health and educational fields, as the total value of health and educational assistance amounted to QR104,375, which is the payment of medical and educational fees.

The Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation also continues to support civil society organisations and scientific and cultural events. The value of the support provided in this framework has reached QR215,000.

Financial aid

Within the framework of financial and lump sum assistance, Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation adopts a flexible and effective mechanism with the aim of reaching the largest segment of needy groups within Qatar and supporting their urgent needs of all kinds. In March, the Foundation provided financial and in-kind assistance worth QR510,500.

Sustainable initiatives

The charitable initiatives and projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are characterised by sustainability due to the fact that they are self-financing, and their orientations dedicate the principle of social solidarity, through ensuring the provision of continuous social assistance to needy families and alleviating the financial burdens they face, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.