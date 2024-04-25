Joe Biden Signs Bill Paving Way To Ban Tiktok In US: What Next For Chinese Video Sharing App?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Trouble has started to brew for TikTok in the United States as President Joe Biden has signed a Bill to ban the Chinese video-sharing app in the country. The signed Bill, which now becomes a law, has also started the timer for ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to agree on one condition or else, face the ban. The condition is selling TikTok to a US company within a year by most leaders from both the Democratic and Republican parties, the law provides ByteDance nine months to sell TikTok, and a possible three-month extension if a sale works out. It also prevents ByteDance from controlling the core technology of TikTok that feeds users video content based on their interests, making the platform a hit among the young generation DID US BAN TIKTOK?For years, there have been apprehensions that the China-based video app could well influence the US Presidential elections. The lawmakers have feared that Beijing could force ByteDance to share million of users' data with it or influence Americans by suppressing or promoting certain content on TikTok NEXT FOR TIKTOK?The law Joe Biden signed would now force ByteDance to sell the app to a US company within a year or face a national ban. But ByteDance has argued the law violates the First Amendment while promising to sue, promising a legal battle a court battle for TikTok may hold some promises, the claims of“national security” are unlikely to be defeated SAYS 'WE AREN'T GOING ANYWHERE'As the Joe Biden administration moves ahead to ban TikTok in the country, the video app's chief executive has said that it is“not going anywhere”.\"Rest assured - we aren't going anywhere,\" CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a video posted moments after Biden signed the bill, adding,“The facts and the Constitution are on our side and we expect to prevail again.”

