PM Modi To Address Three Public Meetings In UP Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, April 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address public meetings in Agra, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur on Thursday.

The BJP is aiming to gather around 2 lakh people in the Agra rally and has made arrangements for vehicles to transport people from each booth of all nine legislative assemblies in the district.

Party leaders held a 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the rally venue at Kothi Meena Bazaar ground.

BJP's Lok Sabha seat coordinator T.N. Agrawal said that meetings at division and sector levels have been organised for the success of the programme.

"The rally in Agra will be a historic one," he added.

From Agra, the Prime Minister will proceed to Bareilly to address a rally in Alampur Jafrabad at 3.30 p.m., and then, in Shahjahanpur at around 5:15 p.m.

The programmes will also be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.