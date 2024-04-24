Ukraine Starts Negotiations On Security Agreement With Portugal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian and Portuguese sides have begun work on a bilateral security agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

The press service of the Office of the President reports , according to Ukrinform.

As noted, today's round of talks on the Ukrainian side was held by the Deputy Head of the Office of President Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties paid attention to the expectations from the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as to the important role of Portugal in the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the involvement of the Global South in this process.

As reported, Ukraine has already concluded nine bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia. This document is being signed in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.