UFC MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN TO MANCHESTER ON JULY 27 WITH UFC® 304 - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) United Arab Emirates: UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, has announced its first European event of 2024, UFC® 304.

Arriving in Manchester on Saturday, July 27, UFC® 304 is the first-ever sporting event announced for Co-op Live, the UK's largest indoor arena. The prelims will begin at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET in the U.S.), followed by the main card airing at 3 a.m. BST (10 p.m. ET in the U.S., the traditional start time for a UFC Pay Per View).

UFC® 304 tickets go on sale from 10:00 a.m. BST on Friday, June 7, via Ticketmaster. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early on Wednesday, June 5, at 9:00 a.m. BST. Those who registered their interest to the event will gain access to a special pre-sale which starts Thursday, June 6, at 10:00 a.m. BST.

The card marks the first sporting event announced for Co-op Live, the UK's largest and most sustainable live entertainment arena. With state-of-the-art technology and a carefully curated unique design, the venue promises to bring fans right into the heart of the action.

“I'm so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White.“We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!”

Co-op Live Executive Director & General Manager, Gary Roden said:“With the north of England home to so many of the world's leading fighters, we are primed and ready for UFC and its knowledgeable, passionate fanbase. Offering a state-of-the-art platform for globally broadcast events, Co-op Live is extremely proud to welcome entertainment of this scale and caliber as the future home of combat sports in the UK.”

The UK has always been the home to landmark UFC events and has played host to some of the most memorable Octagon® moments in UFC history, including Michael Bisping's spectacular defeat of the legendary Anderson“The Spider” Silva in February 2016. UK fans also watched as Leon Edwards successfully defended his title in front of a home crowd last year at UFC® 286, cementing his legacy as one of the UK MMA greats.

UK MMA is currently experiencing what is being described as an unheralded golden era, with stars such as welterweight champion Leon Edwards, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, and local favourites, including Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Muhammad Mokaev, Michael Page, and Arnold Allen, with more rising through the ranks.

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC's Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more.

