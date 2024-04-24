Weber Shandwick Hires MHP's Barnaby Fry To Lead Crisis & Issues Across EMEA

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – Weber Shandwick has strengthened its crisis, issues and risk offer across EMEA with two senior appointments, hiring former MHP managing director Barnaby Fry as head of crisis and issues for the region, and promoting EVP and former head of crisis and issues Rod Clayton to head of risk and advisory EMEA.



Fry (pictured) had been at MHP Communications for more than 20 years, including as a director at Hogarth Partnership, which was merged with sister Engine Group agencies Penrose and Mandate to create MHP in 2010 .



During his time at MHP, Fry advised boards and C-suites on managing reputation and guiding organisations through crises, including external, internal, government and regulatory and financial and M&A.



In his new role, Fry will focus on the growth of Weber Shandwick's crisis and issues offering across EMEA. He said:“I'm excited about this new opportunity. With my background in delivering impactful strategies to prepare for and mitigate risk and to manage acute crisis response, I look forward to contributing to Weber Shandwick's continued success in the field of crisis management.”



Clayton has counselled Weber Shandwick clients globally through reputational issues over his 28 years with the firm. In his newly-created role, he will focus on providing counsel to senior executives and boards, and on helping them and their teams to identify, manage and communicate about operational challenges and risks to reputation.



He said:“Clients have always wanted the best advice in live, adverse situations, and increasingly, they are looking for sophisticated guidance as they plan for potential issues over the long term."



Weber Shandwick's president of global crisis and Issues Peter Duda said:“Clients continue to turn to Weber Shandwick on critical issues that require a data-driven, human-led approach to crisis management in EMEA and around the world. Further building out our strong senior team in EMEA will allow us to continue to lead and help our clients address the increasingly complex challenges they face.”



Alongside Clayton and Fry, Weber Shandwick's crisis management team includes crisis and reputation management counsellors in all its EMEA markets, working with clients on issues such as misinformation and disinformation, cybersecurity threats, the rise of AI, geopolitical challenges and employee and labour relations, alongside ongoing challenges related to brand safety, government and regulatory issues, business operations, litigation, organisational change and business and financial communications.

