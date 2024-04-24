KP Universities Association Demands Urgent Vice-Chancellor Appointments And Budget Allocation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FAPUASA) has issued a stern call for the prompt resolution of the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors across 24 universities in the province, setting a ten-day deadline for action. With May 15 as the ultimatum, FAPUASA urges the provincial government to allocate a sufficient budget to address the universities' financial deficits and ensure timely payment of salaries to university staff.

During a pivotal provincial general body meeting at Iota Hall, Engineering University of Peshawar, FAPUASA officials, including Provincial President Professor Dr. Firoz Shah and General Secretary Dr. Zafar, emphasized the critical need to swiftly appoint permanent vice-chancellors.

They highlighted that for the past year, 24 out of 34 universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have operated without permanent leadership, leading to administrative challenges and financial uncertainties.

Also Read: Independent Candidate Mubarak Zeb Khan Emerges Victorious in Bajaur By-Elections

Expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in vice-chancellor appointments, FAPUASA officials stressed that appointing pro-vice chancellors is not a viable solution and lamented their absence in many provincial universities. They underscored that without permanent leadership, crucial issues such as university budgeting and financial management remain unresolved, exacerbating the universities' financial woes.

Furthermore, FAPUASA vehemently opposes the proposed amendments to the Universities Act by the provincial government, citing concerns over the lack of consultation with relevant stakeholders and the urgency to address existing challenges. While supportive of amendments in principle, FAPUASA contends that now is not the opportune moment, advocating instead for the prioritization of university funding and the establishment of a provincial Higher Education Commission akin to Punjab and Sindh under the Eighteenth Amendment.

Highlighting the dire financial plight faced by universities, FAPUASA emphasized the urgent need for budgetary allocations, citing the example of Sindh's substantial grant to its universities. They questioned the rationale behind the creation of new universities in the province without proper feasibility studies, noting that existing institutions are struggling due to financial mismanagement.

In a resolute stance, FAPUASA called for immediate action, demanding a budget allocation of 50 billion rupees for all provincial universities in the upcoming fiscal year. They urged the provincial government to prioritize the release of employee salaries and expedite the appointment of vice-chancellors, setting the May 15 deadline for compliance. Should their demands remain unmet, FAPUASA warned of escalating measures, including the possibility of university closures, signaling a decisive stance in advocating for the welfare of higher education institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.