Tourism Potential Of Kyrgyzstan Presented At Exhibition In Minsk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Belarus together with theDepartment of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy and Commercetook part in the traditional international tourism exhibitionVacation 2024 in the city of Minsk, Azernews reports, citing 24 news agency.

The event was attended by representatives of near and far abroadcountries, the diplomatic corps, travel agencies and companies.

A tourism pavilion of Kyrgyzstan has been organized at theinternational exhibition site, where participants were presentedwith information in the form of stands, photo and video materialsand brochures.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the KyrgyzRepublic to Belarus Erbol Sultanbaev made a presentation about thetourism opportunities and potential of the country and invitedguests and exhibition participants to visit Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan took part in the major international tourismexhibition Vacation 2024 for the first time.