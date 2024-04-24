               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
State Reception Hosted In Honor Of President Of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov


4/24/2024 3:12:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A state reception on behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, was hosted in honor of Sadyr Zhaparov,President of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

The reception included a concert featuring pieces of Azerbaijaniand Kyrgyz music.

