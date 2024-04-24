Azerbaijan-France Relations Hit Rock Bottom, Because Of Macron's Biased Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Yesterday, ADA University hosted the international forum themedCOP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan. President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the forum and responded toquestions from the event participants.

In his speech, President said that today we see groundlessattacks on Azerbaijan by some countries. We are taking retaliatorymeasures. Emphasizing that these countries have actually started acold war against Azerbaijan, the president said: "We take mirrormeasures and do not cross red lines."

In a comment for Azernews on the issue, ElkhanShahinoghlu, analyst and head of Baku-based Atlas Research Centrenoted that France is on the first place in the list of countriesthat the Azerbaijani President intended.

"When the head of state expressed his opinion about countriesthat have a cold attitude towards Azerbaijan, he most likely meantFrance. France-Azerbaijan relations developed in the 90s. Relationswere normal," he said.

The expert linked the tension of French-Azerbaijani relationswith Emmanuel Macron's coming to power in France. Thus, Macronspoiled the relations between the countries.

"After Emmanuel Macron was elected president in France,everything changed. As soon as he came to power, he made hispro-Armenian position clear. In the Second Garabagh war, hedemonstrated his direct support to Armenia, made anti-Azerbaijanistatements, and burned bridges between the countries," Shahinoghluadded.

The political scientist said that French-Azerbaijani relationsare currently bad. He also reminded the recall of the officialambassador of Paris to Baku. It is worth noting that Paris hasrecalled its ambassador in Baku on april 17 "for consultations".Official Paris unjustly accused official Baku of underminingbilateral relations. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has rejectedaccusations of these unilateral actions.

"Azerbaijan-France relations have hit rock bottom, and they evenrecalled the Paris ambassador. The West is to blame for thisdestruction of relations," expert said.

Elkhan Sahinoglu also mentioned other institutions that arebiased against Azerbaijan. He said that the United States, in turn,is among the countries waging a cold war.

"France is not the only country that takes a biased positionagainst Azerbaijan. For example, the American Congress stillintends to adopt anti-Azerbaijani resolutions and documents underthe influence of the Armenian lobby," he added.

The expert drew attention to the biased position of the UnitedStates in the region. He mentioned the aid package that Washingtonwill send to Ukraine in the near future.

"Currently, Ukraine is fighting for its territorial integrity American Congress allocates 61 billion dollars to Ukraine, when Azerbaijan ensures its territorial integrity, theattitude is completely different. This is clearly bias. PresidentIlham Aliyev also meant such centres, which waged a cold waragainst Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that during a telephone conversation withUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the US president JosephBiden promised to "move quickly" to send Ukraine fresh militaryaid, as part of a new $61bn (£49bn) support package. And today,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shared a post on his Xaccount in which he thanked the US President.