Russia Arrests Own Deputy Defense Chief Over Ukraine's Military Intel Operation - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Timur Ivanov, was apprehended as a result of a special operation run by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

This was reported to Ukrinform by an interlocutor in the Ukrainian security forces with knowledge of the matter.

According to the agency's source, in March 2024, GUR operatives executed a cyber attack, obtaining a significant batch of confidential data and Ivanov's official documents.

The GUR believes that the leak of sensitive data and the fact that the Ukrainian intelligence obtained it were the true reasons behind the deputy minister's arrest.

The content of the leaked documents has not been revealed.

As reported, on Wednesday a court in Moscow ruled to remand Timur Ivanov in custody until June 23 on charges of receiving a major bribe. The suspect is facing up to 15 years in prison.

The criminal case against Ivanov is allegedly related to contracts and subcontracts with the Ministry of Defense (including as related to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine). Russian propaganda media reported that the deputy minister of defense had long been under surveillance, and that the criminal inquiry was supported by the FSB military counterintelligence.

At the same time, media reports claim high treason is the real reason behind Ivanov's arrest, while bribery accusations are aimed at shifting public focus from the actual treason case.