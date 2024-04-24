Russians Shoot Woman In Temporarily Occupied Community In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian invaders shot and killed a 65-year-old resident and then tried to burn down her house. An investigation has been launched.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on April 24, 2024, in one of the settlements of the temporarily occupied Yuvileine community of the Kherson district, the Russian military shot a 65-year-old resident and then tried to set fire to her house.

It is noted that according to preliminary data, the occupiers came to the woman's yard and demanded money from her. Having not received what they wanted, they fired several shots at her with automatic weapons.

"Once again, representatives of the aggressor country disregard the provisions of international humanitarian law, which expressly prohibit killing and violence against civilians," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Kherson Oblast Police.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russian occupiers abducted the head of the Kakhovka geriatric nursing home Vitalii Badryzlov, and two other residents.