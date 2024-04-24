Turkish Pres. Slams West's Bias To Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 24 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Israel war on Gaza Strip led in catastrophic results and unprecedented numbers of victims.

He strongly denounced the Western countries for siding with the Israeli occupation in the genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

President Erdogan, speaking at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara on Wednesday, said the atrocity being perpetrated in Gaza Strip over the past 200 days is unparalleled.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of jeopardizing the regional security for the sake of his own political career.

He expected the friends of Germany to look objectively at the horrific scene in Gaza where more than 34,000 Palestinians, including women, children and elderly people, were killed by the Israeli occupation forces.

He affirmed that Turkiye has no longer intensive trade relations with Israel.

President Erdogan noted that his country jointed the international mediation efforts aiming to resume hostage and prisoner swaps between Israel and the Palestinian groups.

He voiced hope that the efforts will succeed in stablishing ceasefire, release the hostages on both sides and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

On the trade volume with Germany, the Turkish leader said his country seeks to expand it from the current USD 50 billion to USD 60 billion.

He expressed hope that Turkiye and Germany, two NATO allies, would start discussing joint ventures in the defense industry.

On his part, the German president, now on a visit to Turkiye, said it's unlikely to guarantee the security of Israel without a political perspective for the Palestinian people.

The two-state solution is the only way to ensure peace and security for both sides, Steinmeier explained.

Regarding the German-Turkish relations, he said both sides need each other and have to deepen cooperation and solidarity.

Earlier today, Erdogan and Steinmeier held talks on the bilateral relations, the Turkish-European relations, and the latest developments of the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. (end)

aas









MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108134859