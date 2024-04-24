Rahul, Owaisi Trained In 'Aurangzeb School Of Thought': Union Minister Anurag Thakur

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi both are trained in "Aurangzeb school of thought" with democracy on their lips but "Shariah in their hearts and minds".

Addressing a press conference here, he slammed Rahul Gandhi for fielding a candidate against Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"Is Rahul Gandhi the 'B' team of Owaisi or Owaisi the 'B' team of Rahul Gandhi? Is Rahul Gandhi a peddler of Owaisi's communal agenda? This is what appears from the Congress manifesto," he said.

Union Minister Thakur further said that just like Rahul Gandhi was defeated by a woman in Amethi, Owaisi will be defeated by a woman in Hyderabad.

“Owaisi has been missing in action ever since Madhavi Latha (BJP candidate) entered the fray. The time to cut the kite's string has come,” said the Union Minister, who earlier participated in the nomination rally of the BJP candidate.

He also claimed that the people of Hyderabad want to defeat Owaisi.“I have seen people's enthusiasm, support and blessings on Hyderabad roads for our party candidate,” said the Union Minister.

He also alleged that Owaisi won many times on the basis of fake votes.“The genie of fake votes has been capped in a bottle. It's time for him to pack up,” he said.

Union Minister Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi of being silent on the demand of their party councillor in Karnataka for a CBI probe into the murder of his daughter due to 'Love Jihad'. "How many more daughters will be sacrificed in the name of 'Love Jihad'," he asked, reading out names of victims and accused.

"Hundreds of Hindu daughters were killed by infiltrators and people of a particular community. Why do you have sympathy for them," he asked and accused Congress leaders of doing vote bank politics.

"Did they not shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' in the Karnataka Assembly? There were bomb blasts in Bangalore and the accused were sheltered in Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Can our daughters be safe or our borders be safe with appeasement politics?" he said.

The Union Minister alleged that the Congress party is bent on destroying 'Sanatana Dharma'. "They opposed the construction of Ram Temple, rejected the invitation for its inauguration and called Ram Setu fictional. The EVM beeps will give an answer to such beef-eating people," he remarked.

Union Minister Thakur claimed that Congress will snatch away property and hard-earned money of citizens for distribution among those who are its vote bank and with whom it does politics of appeasement.

Referring to Sam Pitroda's statement, he said Congress' hidden agenda had come out. "It clearly shows, even after your death, they will keep on looting you in the name of inheritance tax. I call it vasooli tax," he said.