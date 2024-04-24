Milinda Moragoda Designated As Honorary Senior Fellow Of National University Of Singapore's ISAS

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, April 24: In continuation of his association with the National University of Singapore's Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), Former Cabinet Minister, Ambassador and Founder of the Pathfinder Foundation, Milinda Moragoda, has been recently designated as a Honorary Senior Fellow by the institution.



The ISAS was established in 2004 as an autonomous research institute at the National University of Singapore. Its establishment reflects the increasing economic and political importance of South Asia and the strong historical links between South Asia and Southeast Asia. The institution, dedicated to research on contemporary South Asia, seeks to promote understanding of this vital region and to communicate knowledge and insights about it to policy makers, the business community, academia, and civil society in Singapore and beyond. END

