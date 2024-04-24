Fact Check: Whatsapp Message Offering Rs 46,715 Aid In Ministry Of Finance's Name Proven Fake

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an alarming development, a WhatsApp message with a link has surfaced, falsely promising financial aid of Rs 46,715 to the poor class, purportedly in the name of the Ministry of Finance. The message, which seeks personal details from recipients, has raised concerns about potential scams targeting vulnerable individuals.

However, it should be noted that this message is entirely fabricated, as the Ministry of Finance has made no such announcement regarding any form of aid. It is imperative for individuals to remain cautious and refrain from divulging personal information in response to such deceptive schemes.

Recently, a viral post circulated on social media platforms suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated Aadhaar-based transactions once a month, warning that failure to comply would result in the customer's Aadhaar transaction being debited and the service being locked.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the official government press agency, has debunked this claim, affirming its inauthenticity.

According to the PIB, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has not issued any directive requiring account holders to conduct Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) transactions monthly to maintain active AEPS services.