Power Engineers Restore Electricity Supply To De-Energized Consumers In Kyiv And Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Power engineers have restored electricity supply to consumers in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv and Buchanskyi district of Kyiv region.

According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on its Telegram page .

"Currently, all houses in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv and Bucha district of Kyiv region have electricity again," the statement said.

It is noted that the cause of the accident, which cut off power to consumers, was bad weather.

As reported , on the morning of April 24, part of the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital and part of the Buchanskyi district of Kyiv region were left without electricity due to an accident.

Photo: Ministry of Energy