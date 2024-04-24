IIT Kanpur launches new cohort of eMasters degree in Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 24 April, 2024: In recent times, the consequences of excessive energy consumption, harmful emissions, and inadequate waste management have become starkly evident in our environment. Yet, amidst these challenges, there's been a noticeable shift towards sustainability, shaping a more conscientious approach to daily practices. However, the construction industry, with its significant share of global energy usage (36%) and CO2 emissions (40%), stands as a substantial contributor to environmental strain. To combat these issues, the adoption of environmental management and sustainable consulting has become imperative, offering essential frameworks to safeguard our natural surroundings.



To drive sustainable practices, the Indian government is incentivizing the construction sector through subsidies for green-rated buildings. India is currently ranking third globally in LEED-certified buildings. In the past five years alone, there has been a substantial 37% growth in green-certified constructions, positioning India as a key player in global sustainability efforts. This momentum emphasizes the country's commitment to environmentally responsible development and its leadership in adopting green building practices on a national and international scale. However, meeting this demand necessitates skilled professionals in green construction, project planning, and risk management to ensure the industry's forward trajectory.



To prepare professionals for careers in the construction industry as project managers, construction managers, and sustainability consultants, IIT Kanpur introduces the new cohort of its eMasters in Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management. This comprehensive program will help professionals gain the expertise to build and manage sustainable construction projects. It will also talk about environmental management, legal and regulatory frameworks, and sustainability consulting. Students will gain an in-depth understanding of green building materials, energy-efficient design, renewable energy systems, project planning, scheduling, budgeting, quality control, risk and contract management.



Prof. Priyanka Ghosh, Head of Department, Civil Engineering, IIT Kanpur, said “With our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, this eMasters course caters to a future ready industry and will educate the next generation of construction professionals to lead the way in sustainable building practices to make a lasting impact on our world.”



The eMasters program stands out for its flexibility, allowing participants to complete it within a timeframe of 1 to 3 years, catering perfectly to the schedules of working professionals. Notably, unlike many other programs, admission doesn't hinge on a GATE score, making it accessible to a broader range of candidates. Delivered by renowned faculty and experts from IIT Kanpur and other organizations, the 60-credit, 12-module curriculum is meticulously designed to align with industry needs, ensuring participants receive cutting-edge insights and knowledge. The inclusion of weekend-only live interactive classes, complemented by self-paced learning, further enhances the program's appeal, offering a balanced and engaging learning experience.



The immersive learning format of the program not only provides professionals with valuable insights but also grants access to IIT Kanpur's placement and incubation cells, along with its extensive alumni network. This facilitates significant career advancement opportunities and fosters valuable networking experiences. Moreover, participants have the unique chance to visit the IIT Kanpur campus, engaging with peers and esteemed faculty members directly. By enrolling in these programs, professionals gain a distinct advantage in their careers, staying ahead of the competition. Applications for the July 2024 batch are open until April 30, 2024.







