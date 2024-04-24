Parliamentary Elections Slated For September 10, Says IEC Chairperson

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - Musa Maaytah, Chairperson of the Independent Election Commission, disclosed on Wednesday that the parliamentary elections for the 20th Lower House of Parliament are scheduled for September 10, with the election timetable, including the nomination date, set to be announced next week.Addressing a press conference at the Commission's headquarters, Maaytah stated that the decision aligns with the Election Law for the Lower House of Parliament No. 4 of 2022 and the Independent Election Authority Law No. 11 of 2012.The announcement followed a Royal Decree issued by His Majesty King Abdullah II, mandating the elections in accordance with the law.During his visit to the Independent Electoral Commission, King Abdullah II met with its Chairman and members to assess preparations for managing and overseeing the electoral process.Maaytah noted, "The issuance of the royal decree coincided with His Majesty's visit, during which he emphasized the importance of conducting the electoral process with integrity and transparency."He continued, "Next week, the Commission will release the timetable, governing all stages of the electoral process, including nominations."The electoral process initiates with obtaining voter lists from the Civil Status and Passports Department, which then distributes voters across approximately 1,600 polling and counting centers in 18 electoral districts based on residency.Maaytah affirmed the Commission's readiness to conduct the electoral process transparently, highlighting the electronic voter registry, which encompasses over 5 million voters, and the identification of 1,600 polling centers and 19 main electoral committees.The Commission collaborated with the Ministry of Interior to streamline residence transfers, conducted experimental elections in partnership with the Ministries of Education and Youth to simulate the new election law, and launched an executive plan to integrate persons with disabilities into the process. Additionally, awareness materials were produced, and the Commission's website was enhanced to cater to their needs.