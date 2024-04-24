UP CM Addresses 67 Rallies In 25 Days For 2Nd Phase Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 24 (IANS) Despite the soaring mercury, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has held over 67 rallies, roadshows, and 'Prabuddhjan Sammelans' within a span of 25 days while campaigning for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

For the second phase, CM Adityanath covered all eight seats of Uttar Pradesh and his campaign also reached six other states.

According to an official spokesman, beginning the blitzkrieg with a 'Prabuddhjan Sammelan' in Mathura for Hema Malini, CM Adityanath concluded campaigning with a grand roadshow in Meerut for Arun Govil on Hanuman Jayanti.

The overwhelming response evoked by his rallies and roadshows has elevated the spirits of BJP cadres and supporters, while dampening the chances of the Opposition parties.

The second phase of elections is set for April 26, and CM Adityanath kicked off his campaign on March 27 with a clear objective of securing a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On April 23, a large gathering comprising members of both majority and minority communities thronged the streets of Meerut to witness the UP CM's roadshow in support of Arun Govil.

While he campaigned for BJP candidates, the UP CM has also dedicated considerable effort in campaigning for Rajkumar Sangwan, the RLD candidate from Baghpat.

Adhering to the principles of coalition politics, he organised two public meetings and a Vijay Sankalp rally to garner support for Rajkumar Sangwan.

Furthermore, during the Chaudhary Charan Singh, Gaurav Samman Samaroh on March 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Baghpat, during his address in Meerut, to elect Rajkumar Sangwan to represent them in Parliament.

Among the eight seats slated for the second phase of elections in UP, the BJP has opted for fresh faces in Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Currently, General (retd) VK Singh serves as the MP for Ghaziabad, while Rajendra Agarwal holds the position for Meerut. However, this time, the BJP has nominated MLA Atul Garg for Ghaziabad and Arun Govil for Meerut.

CM Adityanath, in his numerous interactions with the public, has urged them to rally behind these new candidates and ensure the lotus blooms in these constituencies as well.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CM Adityanath has been actively participating in rallies in Maharashtra, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Among these states, elections are scheduled for April 26 in Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Wardha (Maharashtra), as well as Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, and Barmer constituencies of Rajasthan.