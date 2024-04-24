3,291 Kuwaiti Students Enrolled In Jordan's Universities-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -Secretary-General of Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mamoun Al-Debi'e, said the ministry is working to stimulate Jordan-Kuwait student exchange at the educational level and transfer expertise in the post-graduate studies fields.In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Debi'e said a total of 3,291 Kuwaiti students are now enrolled in Jordan's universities, including 1,970 students in medical specialties, who are academically "distinguished" and have achieved "outstanding" grades.For his part, Jordanian cultural advisor to Kuwait, Awni Tbishat, said 11,000 Kuwaiti students graduated from Jordanian universities during the past years, noting that Kuwaiti students recently prefer to study specialties of medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy in Jordan.Referring to Kuwait's reliance on QS ranking for scholarships, he noted if the Jordanian universities' QS rating is less than 50, compared to Arab universities, they fulfill scholarship, recognition, and study conditions.To date, Tbishat noted 4 government universities: University of Jordan, Yarmouk University, Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) , and Hashemite University, in addition to Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), have met scholarship conditions and are now accredited in Kuwait.