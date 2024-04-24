Saudi Data Centre Selects Ilex Content Strategies As Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PRovoke) RIYADH - Saudi data
centre
and
digital infrastructure
provider
Ezditek has selected B2B marketing and communications agency Ilex Content Strategies as its agency of record for its launch phase in the Middle East, without a pitch.
Ezditek, which is headquartered in Riyadh, has selected UK-based Ilex to position it as a leader in digital infrastructure and sustainability in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as a local digital hub provider for hyperscalers, cloud service providers, government entities and other organisations.
The agency's brief on the six-figure, 13-month account is to develop
Ezditek's
messaging and brand narrative and support its global marketing and communications with content creation, inbound marketing, sales enablement, event support, global positioning, campaigns and press office.
Ezditek plans to deliver 360MW data capacity across
large-scale data
centers in three Saudi cities by 2030, to support
the Saudi Vision 2030 roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and enhanced quality of life.
CEO Ibrahim
Almulhim said:“We are taking our business to another
level,
and
this means working
with
innovative
and trusted
partners from across the globe. Ilex understands our vision for
data centre and digital infrastructure in the KSA and will help us to share our story locally and
globally. We see sustainability
and community
as essential elements
of the next wave of innovation in data centre services and we
are building a foundation for KSA's digital future.”
Ilex Content Strategies co-founder and CEO Lucia
Barbato added:“We are excited to continue to grow our footprint in the Middle East and work with a visionary organisation that is putting sustainability front and centre in its strategy. We have a track record of
helping local innovators attract and engage global customers and partners and we look forward to delivering creative ideas to position Ezditek on the world stage.”
Ilex was founded in London in 2012 by Barbato, a former digital director at
Golin, and Matthew Whalley, a former European technology content director at
Edelman. It serves
B2B technology and telecoms clients in the Middle East, Asia, Africa,
Europe
and North America.
