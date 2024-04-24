Russians Shell Center Of Kupiansk With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops fired artillery at the center of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, causing a fire.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On the morning of April 24, the troops of the terrorist country launched an artillery strike on the center of Kupiansk. One of the shells hit an abandoned two-story building, causing a fire over an area of 300 square meters," the statement reads.

The rescuers eliminated the fire, working under the threat of repeated shelling.

There were no casualties.

As reported, the number of victims of a nighttime missile attack by Russian troops on the Shevchenkivskyi district in Kharkiv increased to six people.