(MENAFN) In a recent address to top Russian commanders, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu declared that Russian forces have seized the initiative in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, firmly asserting control over the battlefield. Shoigu emphasized the steady progress of Russian troops in pushing back Ukrainian forces, citing recent victories in key strategic areas.



During the meeting, Shoigu announced the liberation of several villages, including Pervomayskoe, Novomikhailovka, and Bogdanovka, located in proximity to the city of Donetsk. These gains mark significant advancements for Russian forces, consolidating their control over crucial territories previously held by Ukrainian forces.



Highlighting the expansion of control zones in Berdychi and Georgievka, Shoigu underscored Russia's military prowess and its ability to continually strike the enemy, preventing them from maintaining defensive positions. He estimated substantial losses on the Ukrainian side, claiming that Kiev has suffered casualties numbering in the hundreds of thousands since the conflict's inception.



Shoigu also reflected on the failure of a Ukrainian counteroffensive orchestrated with NATO assistance, asserting the effectiveness of Russian servicemen in dispelling perceptions of Western military superiority. He praised the contributions of Russia's national defense industry, attributing increased combat capabilities to heightened production levels.



Furthermore, amid escalating tensions with the United States and its allies, Shoigu pledged to further bolster military production, signaling Russia's commitment to maintaining military dominance in the region. He vowed to intensify attacks on logistics centers and facilities storing Western weapons, reaffirming Russia's strategic objectives in the conflict.



Russia's strategy in the conflict has been characterized by high-precision long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and defense industrial facilities. Despite accusations from Western powers, Russia maintains that it refrains from attacking civilian targets, emphasizing its focus on military objectives.



As Russia continues to assert its control and escalate military operations in Ukraine, the situation remains highly volatile, with implications for regional stability and international relations. Shoigu's remarks underscore the ongoing challenges and complexities of the conflict, with no immediate resolution in sight.

