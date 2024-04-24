KHCF, Joramco Ink Cancer Care Insurance Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and the Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited (Joramco), an engineering subsidiary of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, have inked a collaboration pact to extend cancer care insurance coverage to the company's military and civilian personnel.As per the Foundation's announcement on Wednesday, the agreement was formalized by Nisreen Qatamesh, the General Director of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, and Fraser Currie, CEO of Joramco.Qatamesh emphasized the significance of this alliance in alleviating the financial strain of cancer treatment on patients and their families through participation in a "care insurance" scheme, ensuring access to premium healthcare services at the King Hussein Cancer Center.Currie underlined the paramount importance of their workforce, expressing their commitment to safeguarding their employees and their families by prioritizing their health to uphold their safety and well-being.