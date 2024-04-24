Jordan Partakes In Financial Innovation Discourse At Arab Capital Markets Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, April 24 (Petra) - Jordan is participating in the 18th annual meeting of the Union of Arab Securities Authorities (UASA) Board and the 3rd Arab Capital Markets Conference in Doha on Wednesday and Thursday.The Jordan Securities Commission will participate in discussions alongside 16 member states of UASA, focusing on key issues such as combating money laundering and terrorist financing, crowdfunding regulations, sustainability standards, cybersecurity enhancement, and the evolving landscape of financial technology.The conference will convene a diverse array of stakeholders including officials, economic decision-makers, financial leaders, experts, analysts, investors, and academia. Discussions will delve into the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) with Arab capital markets management, with a spotlight on future trends and implications.Among the topics on the agenda are the incorporation of AI in governance, financial sustainability, social responsibility, and risk management within Arab capital markets. By fostering dialogue between AI specialists and financial experts, the conference aims to optimize technology utilization for the benefit of Arab capital markets.