MAS Markets Welcomes Chris James as New Chief Technology Officer

London, UK - 22nd April 2024 - MAS Markets, a leading global multi-asset liquidity provider regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris James as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a decade of experience at Gold-i, Chris brings invaluable expertise and leadership to further elevate MAS Markets' technological capabilities and drive innovation in the financial industry.



Throughout his tenure at Gold-i, Chris James has demonstrated a keen understanding of market dynamics and a passion for leveraging technology to enhance trading experiences. His strategic vision and deep knowledge of financial markets make him the ideal candidate to lead MAS Markets' technology initiatives into the future.



Commenting on the appointment, CEO Simon Blackledge expressed his enthusiasm for Chris joining the MAS Markets team:



"We are delighted to welcome Chris James aboard as our new Chief Technology Officer. His exceptional track record of accomplishments and extensive tenure in the financial technology sector make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As MAS Markets continues to push the boundaries of innovation, Chris's leadership will be instrumental in driving our technological evolution and he will ensure that we remain at the forefront of a very competitive industry. His wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success."



Chris James, the new Chief Technology Officer at MAS Markets, expressed his excitement about joining the leading global multi-asset liquidity provider, stating,



"I am deeply honoured to embark on this journey with MAS Markets, particularly at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The company's dedication to excellence and commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation align perfectly with my own values and aspirations. I am eager to collaborate with the exceptionally talented team at MAS Markets to harness the power of technology and deliver unparalleled solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients. Together, we will forge new paths and set new standards in the financial services industry."



As MAS Markets continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its product offerings, Chris James' appointment underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial services industry.







